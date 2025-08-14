Battlefield 6's second open beta weekend is off to a poor start, with players saying the return of Rush is so bad "it's like [EA] never played it"

My weekend plans are ruined. Battlefield 6 beta players are reporting the classic Rush game mode is utterly broken, with weapons locked to open, non-persistent servers leading to issues with what side and map you play on, and a lack of space between objectives.

Rush is my all-time favorite Battlefield game mode, so this news hits quite hard. I loved playing 24/7 Rush Metro on Battlefield 3, but according to Twitter and Reddit, Rush is dead before it arrived properly - until the devs fix it, anyway.

"Zero space between sectors/MCOM locations and even 12v12 feels like an utter clusterfuck," writes one unhappy player . They add , "there's no overtime if you have MCOMs armed and no tickets left," so once you're out of respawns that's it, game over.

We were previously told that there would be options to choose between open and closed weapon classes – the former meaning a Recon could have an assault rifle or LMG and an Engineer could pack a sniper rifle – but Rush is locked to open. This decision isn't popular.

"Forcing Rush in BF6 to be open weapons only is such a massive L," writes one player . "Idk why Dice is so insistent on keeping it, when many, many people dislike it. They're literally saying 'Oh no you love it, you just don't know it yet!' Read the room man."

A lack of persistent servers is another issue in the game, one that's exacerbated by Rush. "Rush in Battlefield 6 shows why persistent servers are so important," writes a player . "First match I was defending, so it makes sense to play the next as attacker on the same map vs the same players… But instead I got into a new game with different players, and again on the defending side."

I haven't actually played since the first beta weekend, though looking at Reddit suggests the vibe goes beyond Twitter. Over on the forum, people are unhappy Rush is just 12v12 rather than the hectic 32v32 we've come to know and love. Just searching the term "Rush" on the Battlefield subreddit returns a lot of negative results.

Have you had a chance to play yet? What do you think?