Battlefield 6's much-requested Server Browser "is not being tested this week," but the beta is getting a cool Custom Search to prioritize your favorite maps and modes

After a hugely successful first bout, Battlefield 6's second open beta weekend is adding a sweet new 'Custom Search' feature that'll help you get into your favorite modes and maps more regularly.

The Battlefield 6 beta times are upon us once again - here's how to access the Battlefield 6 beta - until August 17, but there are a few all-new things being tested this time around.

"Based on your previous feedback and to give you more control over map and mode selection, we're introducing a new feature called Custom Search," the developer wrote in a recent blog post.

At the moment, Custom Search gives you a list of maps and modes you can mix and match based on your preferences. "This feature allows you to choose your favorite combinations of maps and modes," the blog explains. "For example, if you want to play Conquest on Siege of Cairo, then matchmaking will prioritize putting you in a match with this combo, if available."

This all reminds me of Halo: MCC's matchmaking checklist - which lets you choose the exact modes and games you want to play and avoid - and I'm fully on board for a system this customizable, especially if the developers decide to add even more flexible options.

Being picky might mean matchmaking times are slightly longer, but after Battlefield 6's first beta weekend pulled in well over 500,000 concurrent players on PC, I can't imagine anyone will be waiting too long for a game.

It should be noted that this is entirely different to the Server Browser that many a fan has requested, which EA says is "not being tested this week." Though that sounds like the developers are definitely working on a way to bring back the feature after it was missing in 2042.

