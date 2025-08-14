Battlefield 6's second beta weekend opens to DLSS and matchmaking issues as 270,000 concurrent players cram through the door on Steam alone, but EA is "actively" working towards a solution

Battlefield 6 's second open beta weekend is here (Thursday is the new Friday, didn't you know?), but the FPS hit is already running into issues.

After the servers opened up earlier today, it didn't take long for the official Battlefield Comms Twitter account to confirm that there were some ongoing problems, and that the devs were looking into them. Namely, there are matchmaking issues, as well as problems using DLSS and DLAA, as some players report them as "being unavailable in the Open Beta."

As for matchmaking, the devs say that "the team is aware of ongoing matchmaking issues for some of our players when attempting to matchmake on playlists. We're actively investigating this and working towards a solve as soon as possible. Hang tight while we dig into this!"

The unofficial Battlefield Bulletin account reports that this problem, as well as making matchmaking times very long, is hitting some users with "error messages indicating the process has been canceled when pressing play on a playlist." What's more, apparently, the "Party System is not working correctly," while "some PC users are getting an error message indicating Secure Boot is disabled," even though it's supposedly "enabled on their BIOS." With over 270,000 players currently logged onto the beta on Steam alone ( thanks, SteamDB ), things are obviously far from ideal.

While no full fixes have been rolled out yet, the most recent dev update on the matchmaking situation suggests that players should "ensure that you have the most recent client update," noting that for the EA App, "repair functionality is available via the 3-dot button, and Repair." If this doesn't resolve the problem for you, though, fear not: "The team continues to assess this."

Battlefield 6 dev says the beta's small maps are "to make sure we hit the full-octane version of Battlefield on the head" and, don't worry, "large maps exist" too.