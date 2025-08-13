Battlefield 6 dev says the beta's small maps are "to make sure we hit the full-octane version of Battlefield on the head" and, don't worry, "large maps exist" too
Battlefield Studios wanted to make sure we could all see it "can handle that too"
Battlefield 6 has taken some heat for the cramped, close-quarters maps featured in the beta, but Battlefield Studios wants everyone to know bigger maps are coming.
In response to one of many Battlefield 6 beta players complaining that "maps are way too small" and "it feels too fast," Battlefield lead producer David Sirland assured likeminded players that filling the beta with smaller than expected maps was by design and that they aren't fully representative of the game's full map selection.
"Speed is a factor of map size," Sirland said. "We picked these maps to make sure we hit the full-octane version of Battlefield on the head - and made everyone see we can handle that too. Large maps exist, and the tempo scales accordingly, you'll be able to see soon enough!"
In addition to the three maps included in the first beta weekend - Siege of Cairo, Liberation Peak, and Iberian Offensive - there will be one additional map in the second beta, Empire State, bringing the firefight to the alleys, streets, and rooftops of Brooklyn, New York. Unfortunately, that map is unlikely to quell any concerns about map size, but the full game will launch with five all-new maps on top of the above mentioned, and it sounds like some of those will give us a little more room to breathe.
The second beta weekend runs from Thursday, August 14 to Monday, August 18. Battlefield 6 launches on October 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.
As Battlefield 6 cheats already infest the open beta, study estimates that as many as 80 sites make up to $73 million selling them for the FPS and many others
After earning an English degree from ASU, I worked as a corporate copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. I got my big break here in 2019 with a freelance news gig, and I was hired on as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer in 2021. That means I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my home office, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
