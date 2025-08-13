Battlefield 6 dev says the beta's small maps are "to make sure we hit the full-octane version of Battlefield on the head" and, don't worry, "large maps exist" too

Battlefield 6 has taken some heat for the cramped, close-quarters maps featured in the beta, but Battlefield Studios wants everyone to know bigger maps are coming.

In response to one of many Battlefield 6 beta players complaining that "maps are way too small" and "it feels too fast," Battlefield lead producer David Sirland assured likeminded players that filling the beta with smaller than expected maps was by design and that they aren't fully representative of the game's full map selection.

"Speed is a factor of map size," Sirland said. "We picked these maps to make sure we hit the full-octane version of Battlefield on the head - and made everyone see we can handle that too. Large maps exist, and the tempo scales accordingly, you'll be able to see soon enough!"

In addition to the three maps included in the first beta weekend - Siege of Cairo, Liberation Peak, and Iberian Offensive - there will be one additional map in the second beta, Empire State, bringing the firefight to the alleys, streets, and rooftops of Brooklyn, New York. Unfortunately, that map is unlikely to quell any concerns about map size, but the full game will launch with five all-new maps on top of the above mentioned, and it sounds like some of those will give us a little more room to breathe.

The second beta weekend runs from Thursday, August 14 to Monday, August 18. Battlefield 6 launches on October 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

