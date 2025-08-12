Battlefield 6 is getting 2 new maps and modes for its second beta weekend, like the fan-favorite Rush mode that's set to dominate my weekend

The Battlefield 6 beta weekend is over, but cry not, because there's another one starting this Friday, and it will have even more maps and game modes for us to get stuck into.

Daniel Crambrand, an environment artist at Dice, tweets, "See you all next weekend when we do it all over again, this time including Rush and Squad Deathmatch on Empire State (as well as the previous maps)." This means there will be four game modes to play in the beta .

Rush was my all-time favorite game mode back in the day between Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 4. That three-game run of shooters kept me hooked on the series for years. Breakthrough is similar, but it doesn't quite scratch that same itch. I don't just want to capture a point, I want to blow it to Kingdom Come.

Seeing the reception of the #Battlefield6 Open Beta this weekend was truly overwhelming. Thx to everyone playing and feedbacking!See you all next weekend when we do it all over again, this time including Rush and Squad Deathmatch on Empire State (as well as the previous maps) pic.twitter.com/uuzt1yvaEPAugust 11, 2025

Crambrand also mentions a new map, Empire State, which looks to be set in Downtown New York and features one of Manhattan's many bridges. I think it's the Brooklyn Bridge, but I'm no expert – I'm more of a Bronx guy.

Another map being added is the Iberian Offensive. I loved both Siege of Cairo and Liberation Peak, and I'm excited to see what more EA has in store for us. Sniping heads on the mountainsides of Liberation Peak made me feel like a teenager again, and the cramped alleys of Cairo crumbling all around me gave me that thrill only a good Battlefield game can.

You'll also be able to try out closed weapon Conquest and Breakthrough if you'd rather go back to the good ol' days of having weapons restricted to each class. That's definitely my personal preference, but you'll catch me on the Rush modes, hopefully not being downed too quickly .

In the meantime, check out the best FPS games you can play while you wait.