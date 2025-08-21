Record-breaking Battlefield 6 beta stats confirm two universal truths: the new revive system is great, and that shotgun was ridiculous

Turns out the Battlefield 6 beta that everyone seemed to love did pretty well, as EA has claimed it's the "biggest beta in Battlefield history."

The Battlefield 6 beta ended earlier this week, and for the most part, everyone was pretty happy with it, with the likes of Former FPS pro Shroud praising the game. And that overall positivity has been shown with how much everyone is clowning on the Call of Duty Black Ops 7 trailer in comparison, and now EA has released some real numbers about the beta, showing just how popular it was.

In a press release sent to GamesRadar+, EA dubbed the Battlefield 6 beta the "biggest beta in Battlefield history" alongside an infographic with some stats about the two weekends. EA notes it's the "most players in Battlefield beta history," but didn't actually include a player count across both weekends; however, with the numbers given, you can gather it was a lot.

The Battlefield 6 beta had 4,928,771,700 enemies killed and 92,351,578 hours played across two weekends, and this was broken down into specific kill methods. There were 5 million road kills, 7 defibrillator kills, and – unsurprisingly to anyone who played the beta – a staggering 337 million kills with the shotgun. As for the classes, Assault was by far the most popular with 32% of players using it, while support and engineer follow at 26% and 23% respectively. Recon, on the other hand, was the least popular by a significant margin, sitting at only 19%.

And while most of us undoubtedly felt the pain of seemingly nobody helping out their teammates by reviving them , apparently, there were 30,936,675 friendlies revived across both weekends. Which seems like a lot, but when there were almost 5 trillion kills, the lack of revives is really put into perspective. You monsters.

