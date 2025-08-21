Black Ops 7 lead says FPS fans are "eating" thanks to the head-to-head release with Battlefield 6, "but if you want maximum variety..." play the new Call of Duty game

Treyarch's creative director is also excited for Battlefield 6 , and has given his two cents as to why Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 should be your FPS of choice this year.

Call of Duty and Battlefield had a somewhat legendary rivalry during the Xbox 360 era. This year, though, marks the return of the beef as Black Ops 7 and Battlefield 6 are going head to head after years of nothing but Call of Duty. Except this year is different, as Battlefield is going all-in on being down to earth while Black Ops 7 is going straight to the future.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ at Gamescom 2025, Treyarch associate creative director, Miles Leslie, was asked why he thinks Black Ops is the way to go this year with the return of the head-to-head releases. "I think because we've been working on Black Ops 7 for so long. It has a really strong vision," Leslie says, adding, "We're going into 2035; so new tech, new toys, new gadgets, new locales."

Leslie specifically points out that the Black Ops subseries can do things that would be out of place in other games, like "add the mind-bending, add the twists and turns" with him saying that's something that's present throughout all of games modes. Leslie finishes by saying, "I would say to players, if you want maximum variety… come on into Black Ops."

However, the Treyarch director did express excitement about Battlefield 6 too. "I think if you're a fan of FPS games, you're eating – that's fantastic. Like, that's the key. We're fans of all games, too."

If you're wondering how Call of Duty's Black Ops 7 trailer is going down, the top comment on YouTube by some way is "this actually made me pre-order Battlefield 6."