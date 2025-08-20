If you're wondering how Call of Duty's Black Ops 7 trailer is going down, the top comment on YouTube by some way is "this actually made me pre-order Battlefield 6"
People are not impressed
We got a proper look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 yesterday during its Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 trailer, but over on YouTube, people are commenting that they'd rather get Battlefield 6.
Honestly, I think the next Call of Duty game looks like it'll give you a lot of bang for your buck. With a four-player co-op campaign, zombies, and Dead Ops Arcade, there's a lot to do. Your cosmetics from Black Ops 6 will also all carry over – even the silly Beavis and Butt-Head ones.
However, the trailer is getting absolutely no love on YouTube. The top-rated comment reads, "This actually made me Pre-Order Battlefield 6." Ouch. It has, at the time of writing, 51,000 upvotes.
The trailer itself has 33,000 likes compared to a whopping 140,000 dislikes, which isn't great.
"From a COD player- thank you for making it easy to choose Bf6," writes another lost fan. "This is like Infinite Warfare vs Battlefield 1 all over again," writes one gamer who remembers when Battlefield decided to go back to the World Wars and CoD opted for a more futuristic approach.
My personal favorite comment is this: "Looks like I’m spending time with my family." That's a gamer who has chosen to take no sides and is instead bowing out completely, hanging up their controller.
Treyarch associate creative director Miles Leslie previously said, "You just don't worry about it, right?" when asked how he felt about former Blizzard boss Mike Ybarra calling the Call of Duty series "lazy" and saying Battlefield will "boot stomp" it.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
The Battlefield 6 beta already smashed Call of Duty's Steam record, so with that and these harsh comments, I wonder if Leslie's still feeling chill?
While you're here, check out the Gamescom 2025 schedule and our Gamescom 2025 Day 1 live coverage so you don't miss any of the updates and announcements.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.