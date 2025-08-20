Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 dev doesn't care about former Blizzard president calling the series "lazy" or saying it'll get "boot stomped" by Battlefield 6: "You just don't worry about it, right?"

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was revealed yesterday at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 , and the developers aren't concerned with people who think the series has gotten stale and "lazy." They also say they're not worried about Battlefield 6 being a top competitor this year.

Earlier this month, former Blizzard president Mike Ybarra took a shot at his old colleagues and tweeted, "Battlefield will boot stomp CoD this year. But the real win here is CoD won’t be lazy anymore, and we’ll all get better FPS games for it."

Seems he's free to speak his mind now that he no longer works under Microsoft, the company that now owns Call of Duty.

Battlefield will boot stomp CoD this year. But the real win here is CoD won’t be lazy anymore, and we’ll all get better FPS games for it.August 8, 2025

"You just don't worry about it, right?" Treyarch associate creative director Miles Leslie says to IGN . "When we start, it's not like 'what are they going to think?' It's like, we have a vision, we're going to hit that vision, and there's always going to be people that are going to try to knock you down and not have positive criticism, which we do look for. So, it's like noise, right? You try to cut through that and stick to your vision and plan."

This latest offering in the FPS series is bringing back the co-op campaign feature from Call of Duty: World at War and Black Ops 3, and adding an endgame mode that looks like some sort of zombie-like horde defense. Dead Ops Arcade and zombies are also making a return, so I don't think it's fair to say this will be a lazy game by any means.

As for Ybarra's Battlefield comparison, "I got to play this weekend," Leslie confirms. "It's a fun game. We're fans of all games and I think we look for inspiration anywhere. But we're focused on our own craft. They're doing their thing. We know if we can hit our goals, we're going to deliver what the fans want and that's the key, because if we're happy when we're play testing, then we know fans are going to be happy play testing."

He's putting on a brave face, but the Battlefield 6 beta absolutely crushed Call of Duty's Steam record the other weekend. That doesn't necessarily mean it will do better than CoD come October, but it seems likely.

"We're fans of the FPS genre," Leslie concludes. "We're fans of lots of games. Let's all have fun." We can certainly all have fun, but with live-service games demanding more and more of our time, we can't enjoy all of them, unfortunately.