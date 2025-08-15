Former FPS pro Shroud says he didn't truly appreciate how good Battlefield 6's beta was until he returned to Battlefield 2042: "Either 2042 is that bad or 6 is that good"

Battlefield 6's open beta isn't just pulling in massive player numbers, it's actually impressing the masses of players jumping into its spectacle-driven matches, which is a nice change of pace compared to the shooty series' last few games. But popular streamer and former pro player Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek reckons you also need to go back to the last Battlefield game to truly appreciate just how much of an improvement Battlefield 6 is.

In a recent livestream, clipped below, shooter-focused streamer Shroud explained that he returned to 2021's Battlefield 2042 in the small gap between Battlefield 6's beta times, and it gave him a newfound admiration for the upcoming game in the series.

"I will say playing 2042 now is a trip," he said. "I thought it was alright, but ultimately I just ended up playing Battlefield 5 the most. I will say, though, try to play 2042 now and you're going to appreciate the Battlefield 6 beta a lot. Deadass. Because when you play the Battlefield 6 beta you're like, 'Yeah, this is good,' but you don't have any point of reference."

Shroud went on to say that going back to the last Battlefield made him think, "either 2042 is that bad or 6 is that good."

"I like running around in 6," he added. "I like looking around in 6. I like shooting stuff in 6. I like blowing stuff up just to troll - just blowing shit up just for fun. It's making me realize that they actually kinda made a banger... I knew Battlefield 6 was good, but once you go back and play the other ones you'll get a different realization... Now I get it."

Not everyone's on the same page, though. Some fans haven't stopped dunking on the beta's teeny, tiny maps even after the game's lead producer promised that larger ones exist.

