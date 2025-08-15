Battlefield 6 fans won't stop dunking on the beta's teeny tiny maps, especially after Dice's lead producer promised them that "large maps exist"
So where are they?
Battlefield is known for two things: destruction and huge maps with lots of vehicles, from tanks to planes to boats. But the Battlefield 6 beta isn't delivering on size, and gamers have decided it does indeed matter.
Players have been sharing memes joking about how small the maps in the Battlefield 6 beta are. Since the second weekend started up, we've only had one new map, Empire State, and it's an infantry-only one. The tiny 12v12 team sizes in Rush don't help matters, either.
Leaked CQC map coming in season 2 from r/Battlefield
"Battlefield 6 Map leak, Rush, medium size," writes one player sharing a screenshot of Minecraft's skyblock map, which a mod has since taken down. For those of you who aren't fans of the blocky game, this challenge is famous for being hard due to the tiny amount of land you're given.
Leaked Intense Tank Gameplay On Battlefield 6’s Biggest Map from r/Battlefield
When asked what was in the chest, they reply, "The spawn point of the defenders and at the same time the M-Com." This is a fantastic nod to the community's disappointment with the fan-favorite Rush mode, but EA has already made a change to make things a bit easier for attackers.
Another post struck down while this was being written, titled 'New map Battlefield 6,' is just a rendering of a bungalow or apartment, made up of nine rooms. Now that I think about it, I do feel like I always ended up in the same rooms on the Cairo map.
"Battlefield 6 will have big large maps" -The big larges maps from r/Battlefield
One meme - shared above - that made me laugh a lot is captioned, "'Battlefield 6 will have big large maps' -The big larges maps," above a picture of Kowloon Walled City, a densely populated area in Hong Kong that housed 35,000 residents in one city block. I actually think this would make for a very good Battlefield map, but I agree it wouldn't be a big one.
What's making all this worse is that the lead producer said "Large maps exist," but so far, we've yet to see them.
What do you think of the maps in the beta?
