Battlefield 6's second open beta has only been live for 24 hours, but EA is already rolling out the Rush changes after fans said it felt like "an utter clusterf**k"

Battlefield 6 beta players aren't happy with the return of Rush mode. They're not rushing to play it due to a number of issues, like non-persistent servers, objectives that are too close together, and a general sense " it's like [EA] never played " the fan-favorite match type before. Well, something is already being changed: the time it takes an MCOM to detonate.

If you're new to the series, the MCOMs are the objectives that need to be blown up in the Rush mode. You can either launch a lot of explosives at them from afar, or get up close and plant a bomb on a timer. That timer used to be 45 seconds, but now it's been cut down to 30 seconds, "to better the balance between attacking and defending players."

MCOM Timer Changes to RushWe've just made a change to Rush: the MCOM timer is now reduced from 45 to 30 seconds to better the balance between attacking and defending players.We’ll continue to monitor and are ready and able to make further balance adjustments.August 15, 2025

While this change has been made to ameliorate the balance between the two opposing teams, many issues still persist, according to players in the replies. The main point of contention seems to be the actual spacing of the MCOM objectives and the spawn areas. Apparently, it's easy to spawn trap attackers on Iberian Offensive and Empire State.

Another feature people dislike is the fact Rush is now locked to 12v12. I remember these matches feeling big and hectic, and this just doesn't convey that same sense of scale and awe. Players have described it as "an utter clusterfuck," which sums it up quite succinctly.

The controversial open weapons classes being forced onto the Rush games also doesn't help matters. Rather than letting us choose open or the more traditional closed , we're forced into an open playlist. This could well change during the full launch, but for now, it's a sticking point.

Are you going to be diving back in?

