Battlefield 6 lead assures fans that upcoming movement and sliding changes "are far from drastic" as the FPS aims to be less Call of Duty and more of a "traditional Battlefield experience"

EA just announced a host of changes to Battlefield 6 following the open beta, and not everyone is happy with them. Movement is getting a change to stop Battlefield 6 from playing like Call of Duty, but one developer assures concerned fans it's still going to involve skill.

You won't be able to carry as much momentum between slides and jumps, meaning you won't be zipping around the maps anymore. Consecutive jumps will also have height penalties, and jumping or sliding while shooting will make your accuracy worse. This has been done to "create a more balanced and traditional Battlefield experience."

"Those movement changes seem like a dramatic shift for how the beta movement played – really well," writes one concerned fan. "I hope these changes are reconsidered prior to launch."

It's difficult to give a feel of what we're doing through a blog post but the movement changes are far from drastic - they're very localized adjustments to specific parts of movement where things _could_ get too extreme. We want to retain depth / skill expression with movement. https://t.co/P0xR9biWCqAugust 21, 2025

"It's difficult to give a feel of what we're doing through a blog post, but the movement changes are far from drastic," replies principal game designer Florian Le Bihan. "They're very localized adjustments to specific parts of movement where things could get too extreme. We want to retain depth/skill expression with movement."

He adds, "Movement is also getting more responsive in general in places that have felt a bit clunky before, so there is a lot more that is getting quality improvements/polish in this same area."

Le Bihan is a former pro player turned developer, so we should trust that he knows how movement should work in different games. And honestly, can you watch this clip and tell me this isn't absurd?

I'm not a fan of the constant slipping and sliding people were doing in the beta, and I think there are plenty of shooters where that kind of movement is encouraged and rewarded, like Call of Duty and Fortnite. For Battlefield, I prefer the more realistic style of shooting and movement.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While you wait for Battlefield 6's October 10 release date, check out the best FPS games you can play right now.