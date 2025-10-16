The Battlefield 6 movement saga reaches new heights as players find glitch that lets you fly into the clouds on a drone, preferably with a sniper for taking out enemies from the sky
Forget the ladder exploit, this is straight up criminal
Just yesterday, I called the Battlefield 6 ladder glitch, which lets you bounce great distances off of ladders, the game's "most egregious exploit." Well, here we are 24 hours later and it's been handily dethroned. Meet the drone glitch, which isn't only the goofiest looking bug I've seen in Battlefield 6; it also seems to be the one that gives the most strategic advantage to the players exploiting it.
As demonstrated in a fascinating clip shared by Charlie Intel (via PC Gamer), it's possible to fly high above the buildings, trees, and powerlines and hang out in literal clouds, looking down at the bloody frenzy playing out below you with the power of judgment afforded to you by the sniper rifle you took with. The secret to this little trick is distressingly simple: you just stand on a teammate's recon drone and hit it with a sledgehammer. Up you go.
Watch:
As with any bug this blatantly corrupt, this one probably isn't long for this virtual world, but it sure is fun to watch in action. In every video I've seen of it, the player continues whacking the drone while rising upward upon it, seemingly letting them go up and up until they reach the limits of the map.
In terms of exploiting the glitch to snipe players from on high, it does seem pretty unfairly effective, if only because most people probably aren't expecting sniper shells to rain down from the clouds. Once the jig is up, I imagine it'll be fairly easy to snipe these exploiters out of the sky, provided EA doesn't snipe this bug from the sky before then.
