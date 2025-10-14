Battlefield 6 fans cheer as popular cheat maker tells users to pause "for now" following a swift banning spree from EA: "They deserve zero second chances"
Battlefield 6 cheaters are seeing consequences
We're just days into the launch of Battlefield 6, and EA is already clamping down on the number of cheaters in the FPS. Bans have been rolled out for users of the Cronus Zen software, with the punishments ranging from short- to long-term.
The release of a game as big as Battlefield 6 was always going to attract dishonest players. As mods for cheating become easier to use and more widespread, stamping out their usage becomes an unending concern for developers, especially on large-scale multiplayer releases.
Cronus Zen, a program for making your in-game movements faster, among other potential buffs, is a particular bugbear. Its users are among the first to experience targeted repercussions, as logging into the latest Battlefield while running Cronus will now result in a temporary ban - or worse.
On the low end, players are getting banned for three days if they’re caught with Cronus activated on their profile, essentially a slap on the wrist and a firm warning for such carry on. But others are getting lifetime restrictions for utilizing the performance-enhancing add-on.
"Your account has been disabled," reads the player message after being kicked, giving Cronus Zen detection as the reason. "We have permanently banned access to this product."
Cronus devs acknowledged EA's enforcements by asking people to "pause usage" of their products for the time being. The team states they’re working on a solution - expect this to be a consistent nuisance throughout the lifetime of Battlefield 6.
As reports of the three-day bans spread, calls for steeper consequences emerged. "Devs need to stop being soft on cheaters," IceManIsaac, a popular Battlefield and FPS YouTuber, posted on Twitter. "They deserve zero second chances."
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Call of Duty creator and current Battlefield 6 head Vince Zampella says, "The only reason that CoD exists is because EA were d**ks."
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.