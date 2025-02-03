How to find yellow power crystals in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

The three Hello Kitty Island Adventure yellow power crystals are hard to find, but don’t give up; without the yellow crystals, you can’t advance the main questline and unlock the Lilypad Lagoon region. If you’re stuck, this guide will help you use the Compass Tool and locate the yellow crystals.

Although we’ll show you the exact yellow power crystal locations below, we’ll first explain how to use the Compass Tool, so you have the option to look for them yourself if you want. If you need some help with the temple puzzles, scroll down to the end of this guide.

How to unlock yellow crystals

(Image credit: Sunblink)

You'll encounter the yellow power crystals during the ‘Power up the Gate’ quest, which is one of the main quests in the game. If you want to explore new regions in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you must find three yellow crystals and complete this quest. To get started, simply speak with Chococat in the northeastern part of the resort island (the first island).

After fulfilling a bunch of other quest objectives, such as collecting Hello Kitty Island Adventure rubber for Badtz-maru and befriending Tuxedosam, Chococat will hand you a Compass Tool - from now on, you can start searching for the yellow crystals.

How to find Hello Kitty Island Adventure yellow crystals with the Compass Tool

(Image credit: Sunblink)

After obtaining the yellow crystals quest in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you can open your journal and track the quest; this will cause a large blue circle to appear on your map. All three yellow crystal locations are found within this blue area.

It’s quite difficult to locate the yellow power crystals on your own, but the Compass Tool is a huge help. If you’d like to give it a try before we reveal the locations below, here’s how to use the Compass Tool:

Open the tool menu (not your inventory). The default PC key is ‘F’. Select the circular object with purple, red, and golden colours. Walk around the resort island until the Compass Tool starts shaking. Instead of a blue glow, you will now see a golden glow (see picture above). This means the yellow power crystal is near! When the Compass Tool starts shaking even faster, thereby turning red, the yellow crystal is very close.

If you need help finding the crystals and solving the temple puzzles, we’ve got a more detailed puzzle guide below.

All Hello Kitty Yellow yellow power crystal locations

(Image credit: Sunblink)

Don’t want to waste time running around the resort island with your Compass Tool? The above map shows all three yellow crystal locations. I've also explained in more detail how to reach each one, including any puzzles you need to solve to grab it.

Beware that one of the yellow crystal locations is locked behind a small side quest, while the other two are hidden inside temples. To open a temple, stand on one of the two purple buttons in front of the door - Chococat will automatically step on the remaining button, and the door will open. Once inside, solve the temple puzzle to collect the yellow crystal.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure first yellow power crystal location

(Image credit: Sunblink)

Starting from Chococat’s little camp with the crafting table, walk west past the large pier to find the first yellow crystal - it’s inside the temple but you need to solve a puzzle first.

Pick up the golden cube and place it on the purple square (location 1). Cross the bridge and turn left, then climb the spikey wall (location 2). The yellow crystal is waiting for you at the top.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure second yellow power crystal location

Next, for the second yellow crystal in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, take the path southwest past the large resort building and the beach. Approach the pier in the south, but then turn north to find the second temple with a yellow power crystal inside.

To solve this temple puzzle, pick up the golden cube nearest to the entrance and place it on the blue tile (location 1). Walk down the stairs and grab the other golden cube, then place it on the purple tile (location 2). Pick up the first golden cube again, and place it back on the purple tile (location 3). Now you can walk up to the yellow power crystal.

(Image credit: Sunblink)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure third yellow power crystal location

Finally, take the main path to the north, leading onto a pier. The third yellow crystal is on the other side, but sadly out of reach. Chococat suggests asking My Melody for help, who’s waiting inside her house. Be sure to bring two Strawberry Crates with you. If you don’t have them yet, take a walk around the island and pick up the tiny pink boxes - they’re quite common.

Give the strawberry boxes to My Melody and lead her back to the pier, where she’ll repair the bridge for you. Grab the third yellow crystal, and you’re done!



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.