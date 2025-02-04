Wondering how to dive in Hello Kitty Island Adventure? While diving itself is fairly easy, unlocking the diving ability takes some effort. In short, you must level up your friendships, do a bunch of different quests, collect various materials, and craft your own diving equipment. It’s worth the hassle though, as the ability to dive grants access to the underwater region in the middle of the map. From your first swim to snorkel-crafting, this guide will show you how to dive in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

How to unlock diving in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

(Image credit: Sunblink)

When you first start playing Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you won’t be able to swim or dive yet as you don’t have flippers or a snorkel. If you walk into the water, the screen will go black and you’ll respawn on the shore. I’ll explain everything in more detail below, but to sum up, here’s what you need in order to dive in Hello Kitty Island Adventure:

Unlock the gate to Lilypad Lagoon. Do the ‘Finding Flippers’ quest to obtain flippers. Do the ‘Deep Diving’ quest to obtain the snorkel.

How to unlock the Lilypad Lagoon in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

(Image credit: Sunblink)

To unlock the Lilypad Lagoon map, the swamp northeast of the Resort Island, follow the main questline until you get the Power up the Gate quest, which involves a search for three Hello Kitty Island Adventure yellow power crystal locations. Once you have the crystals, walk to the large gate that separates the Resort Island from the Lilypad Lagoon, and open it.

Next, you must find the NPC called Keroppi in the Lilypad Lagoon. Starting from the gate, walk northeast to the position shown on the map above. Keroppi will give you the Finding Flippers quest, which must be completed to unlock swimming, and ultimately, diving.

How to get the flippers in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

(Image credit: Sunblink)

To complete Finding Flippers, all you need is one piece of strap. Although you technically need a set of fins as well, Keroppi will simply hand this to you, so there’s no need to search for them.

Strap can be found in a treasure chest in Lilypad Lagoon, just northwest of Keroppi’s location. Look for the small pier in the green pond, as shown in the picture above.

With the fins and strap in your pocket, walk back to Chococat’s camp and use the crafting table to make a pair of flippers. No need to equip the flippers - once you’ve crafted them, you can walk into the water and swim around!

How to get the Hello Kitty Island Adventure snorkel

(Image credit: Sunblink)

Swimming is fun and all, but you’ve yet to unlock the diving ability. To obtain the snorkel and unlock diving, here’s what you must do:

Find Kuromi at the entrance to the Spooky Swamp (walk north through the Lilypad Lagoon). Reach friendship level 6 with Kuromi by doing her quest (Re-haunt the Spooky Swamp) and giving her gifts. Upon reaching level 6, speak with Kuromi to start the Deep Diving quest. Jump into the water behind Kuromi (see picture above) and press ‘CTRL’ to dive down. Grab the locket at the bottom of the pond and give it to Kuromi. Kuromi rewards you with the snorkel crafting recipe. Go to the crafting table and make one.

The snorkel’s crafting recipe requires 10 rubber balls, two sparks, and 2 ingots. If you don’t have these items yet, here’s how to get them:

Collect the rubber balls on the Resort Island. We’ve got a more detailed guide on how to find rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure to help you out.

on the Resort Island. We’ve got a more detailed guide on how to find rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure to help you out. Complete the quest called ‘A Zipline Adventure’ (given by Pochacco) to get the sparks crafting recipe. You’ll need three light stones to craft one spark - if you give some gifts to Kuromi, she’ll gift you some lightning stones in return, so you probably have a few by now.

crafting recipe. You’ll need three light stones to craft one spark - if you give some gifts to Kuromi, she’ll gift you some lightning stones in return, so you probably have a few by now. The ingot crafting recipe is on a barrel just northwest of the Gemstone Town teleport waypoint. You’ll need three pieces of iron to craft an ingot, and you can find more ingot on Mount Hothead.

(Image credit: Sunblink)

Now that you’ve got a snorkel, you can dive anywhere you like. Just swim towards the location you’d like to explore and press ‘CTRL’ to swim downwards. The stamina circle will tell you how much oxygen you’ve got left. You can swim upwards by pressing ‘shift’, but don’t worry about the oxygen too much - if you run out, your character will swim upwards automatically. Luckily, there’s no drowning in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.