How to find rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Looking for rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure? Rubber is one of the main resources in the game, but it’s devilishly well hidden. It’s important to learn what rubber looks like and where to farm it though, as you’ll need it for various crafting recipes and quest objectives. Without rubber, you can’t advance the storyline.

Don’t worry as this guide will show you how to recognize the Hello Kitty Island Adventure rubber material so you’ll never accidentally walk past it. We’ll also include a handy location for farming rubber consistently.

How to find Hello Kitty Island Adventure rubber

When searching for rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, don’t waste your time investigating the trees. Instead, Hello Kitty rubber is found in the form of small purple-and-blue striped balls, one of which is shown in the picture above. You’ll find them scattered across the first island in the game, usually underneath a tree or near some bushes. Once you know what they look like, they’re fairly easy to spot.

To collect the rubber material, simply pick up the rubber ball - this will count as 1x rubber in your inventory, you don’t need to do anything else. While rubber balls spawn in set locations, they do require some respawn time, which is roughly one hour of in-game time. Unfortunately, not every set location will spawn a rubber ball as there can only be around seven rubber balls on the map at the same time.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure rubber locations and farming

To help you farm rubber quickly, here’s a farming route you may use. This map includes every rubber location we’ve found on the resort island (first island) in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Beware that the rubber balls spawn infrequently, so it’s best to count on six or seven rubber pieces per farm run rather than 11.

Rubber location 1 : near some bushes.

: near some bushes. Rubber location 2 : next to Hello Kitty’s house.

: next to Hello Kitty’s house. Rubber location 3 : near the bushes.

: near the bushes. Rubber location 4 : behind the torch.

: behind the torch. Rubber location 5: in front of the building.

in front of the building. Rubber location 6 : in the thick bush.

: in the thick bush. Rubber location 7 : in front of the palm tree, next to the crafting table.

: in front of the palm tree, next to the crafting table. Rubber location 8 : right next to the path.

: right next to the path. Rubber location 9 : on the shore, west side of the pond.

: on the shore, west side of the pond. Rubber location 10 : next to the large resort building (right side).

: next to the large resort building (right side). Rubber location 11: on the beach, next to the tiny wooden fence.

How to use rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Rubber is a crafting resource needed to create water balloons and certain gift items. You will also need rubber to complete the ‘Prank Preparation’ and ‘Deep Diving’ quests (three and ten pieces respectively).

If you’ve already found some rubber but don’t know how to use it, be sure to do the Prank Preparation quest first - this will unlock the water balloons crafting recipe, which requires rubber. This quest is given to you by Badtz-maru (the gray-blue penguin), who’s located at the pier on the southernmost part of the map.

To unlock Prank Preparation, be sure to advance the ‘Small Gift, Big Smile’ quest until you’ve given Badtz-maru My Melody’s gift (you will receive this quest shortly after starting a new game). You then need to grab the nearby comic book for Badtz-maru and follow him to the comic book stand on the pier, where he’ll give you the Prank Preparation quest.

And that’s how to find rubber in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Have fun with those balloons!



