Ninja Gaiden 4 is on Game Pass for both PC and Xbox players. The series has always had a great relationship with Xbox, with the 2004 Ninja Gaiden Reboot being one of the original's best exclusive games, and now over 20 years later Microsoft has published Ninja Gaiden 4 as the latest entry in the series. However, you'll only be able to play Ninja Gaiden 4 on Xbox Game Pass at specific tiers, so we'll explain below who can play and how to do it.

How to play Ninja Gaiden 4 on Game Pass

Ninja Gaiden 4 is available on Game Pass, but only for subscribers to Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass. If you have the Game Pass Ultimate subscription you can enjoy the game immediately on Xbox Series X and S, PC, or ROG Xbox Ally (via the Xbox launcher), and you can stream it through Xbox Cloud Gaming. PC Game Pass subscribers will only be able to access the game on PC (and by extension, the ROG Xbox Ally).



Ninja Gaiden 4 is not included in the Xbox Game Pass Standard or Essential Plans. However, according to Microsoft, all Xbox Game Studios published games (bar Call of Duty) are going to arrive on Game Pass Standard within a year of launch, so you'll be able to play Ninja Gaiden 4 before or on October 21, 2026. As for Game Pass Essential, you'll likely be waiting far longer for Ninja Gaiden 4 to arrive there.

The version of Ninja Gaiden 4 included on Xbox Game Pass is the standard edition, however you are able to buy the Deluxe Edition upgrade for $20/£20. This upgrade features "The Two Masters", a DLC expansion that's going to equip Yakumo and Ryu with new weapons including a snazzy set of new gauntlets for Ryu, and a scythe (reminiscent of the Eclipse Scythe from Ninja Gaiden 2) for Yakumo, but not much else has been revealed about it just yet.

The Deluxe Edition upgrade also nabs you some in-game items with Divine Chimera and Raven Master skins for Yakumo, and a Divine Chimera set for each of his weapons. Meanwhile, Ryu gets the "Traditional Dark Blue" and "Legendary Black Falcon" skins (based on his appearances in previous entries) and the Blade of the Archfiend weapon skin. You also get 50,000 NinjaCoin and some healing and buff items to get you started on your journey, although you'll need to redeem all of this content by using the "Receive Content" option on any DarkNest Terminal.

