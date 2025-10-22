Knowing how to unlock Ryu in Ninja Gaiden 4 can expand the game for you, as while Ninja Gaiden may have had a massive comeback this year, in both the 2D revival Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound and new release Ninja Gaiden 4 series poster boy Ryu Hayabusa has stepped back for a new Ninja to take his place in the spotlight. However, worry not, you still get to control the Hayabusa clan's Master Ninja during the proceedings, and even play as him in every mission if you'd like. We'll help you unlock Ryu Hayabusa in Ninja Gaiden 4 below.



How to access Ryu in Ninja Gaiden 4

Ryu Hayabusa becomes playable in Chapter 14 of Ninja Gaiden 4. After playing through the majority of the game as Yakumo, you'll be thrust into the past to play as Ryu Hayabusa as he and Ninja Gaiden 4 ally Seori seal away the Dark Dragon. At this point Ryu is playable for five chapters, which repeat some areas and bosses from the earlier chapters, before you take control of Yakumo once again in the game's final chapter – Chapter 19. However, simply getting to Ryu won't let you take on everything as him just yet.



You can play as Ryu Hayabusa in every Ninja Gaiden 4 mission after completing the game on any difficulty. After you complete Ninja Gaiden 4, you are given access to new modes like "Trials", "Purgatory Select", and "Chapter Select". When selecting a chapter you'll be given the option to play it as Yakumo or Ryu, with Ryu playable in Yakumo-only missions and vice-versa.

However, this is limited to the "Chapter Select" mode, so you won't be able to start a new game as Ryu, plus playing as the opposite character in a mission will remove cutscenes from the equation. Unfortunately (or hilariously, depending on how you view it) playing the chapters where Yakumo fights Ryu as Ryu does not suddenly switch the boss fight to Yakumo, which means you'll fight yourself.



Ryu is also available to play as in every "Trials" and "Purgatory Select" mission, which again includes the Ryu Hayabusa boss fight, however you may find these easier with Yakumo whose weapon variety makes him a bit more well rounded than Ryu is.



Ryu's move set revolves around the Dragon Sword and four of his Ninpo magic attacks. Unfortunately, unlike Yakumo he does not have access to any other weapons (with a DLC expansion set to add more for him next year). This will make playing through the game somewhat limited compared to his counterpart, but also it's Ryu Hayabusa we're talking about – he's too cool not to play as.

