How long is Lego Horizon Adventures?

If you're wondering how long Lego Horizon Adventures is, then you may have heard that it's somewhat shorter than the usual brick-based games and are looking to see how many hours it will take to beat. It's certainly not packed with hundreds of minikits and hidden brick collectibles to find, presenting a much more linear experience than previous Lego outings which makes it more accessible for younger gamers or those who want a focused story without too many distractions. If you'd like to know the time commitment involved, then this is the Lego Horizon Adventures length depending on how you approach it.

How long to beat Lego Horizon Adventures?

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

The length of time it will take you to beat Lego Horizon Adventures will depend to a degree on your skill level and how much of a completionist you are, though don't expect there to be an epic journey ahead. While there aren't any Lego Horizon Adventures cheats available, the generous selection of accessibility options means you shouldn't get completely stuck at any point, and therefore a rough guide for its length is:

6-8 hours for the main story and minimal side quests

8-10 hours for a regular playthrough with some Community Jobs

10-12 hours for 100% completion, all outfits, and a fully customized village

There are four chapters to play through, with each containing six story quests and opening up a new area of Mother's Heart, meaning a total of 24 levels to complete in total. Once you've beaten all of those to finish the story, you'll open up two new modes – The Apex Machine Hunts which are basically boss rush encounters, and Expeditions which creates random adventures to play through without storyline objectives. If you want to reach 100% completion then you'll need to clear all of the Community Jobs to earn the full set of Lego Horizon Adventures Gold Bricks, while playing through Expeditions and gathering up enough studs to purchase all of the Lego Horizon Adventures upgrades, unlock every outfit, and fully customize all building plots in Mother's Heart.

