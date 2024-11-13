Lego Horizon Adventures Graphics Quality options explained

The Lego Horizon Adventures Graphics Quality choice is likely to be the first thing you see when you start the game, depending on which platform you're playing on. You'll need to choose between the Performance and Fidelity options before you can move on to the main menu and get started on your journey, without much information to explain what these two settings actually mean. If you want to find out more so you can make an informed decision, then here's what the difference is between the Performance and Fidelity Graphics Quality options in Lego Horizon Adventures.

Should you choose Performance or Fidelity Lego Horizon Adventures Graphics Quality?

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

To explain the Lego Horizon Adventures Graphics Quality options in simple terms, Performance mode will run more smoothly, while Fidelity mode has better looking graphics. If you choose Performance then the game will target a 60 frames per second frame rate, giving scrolling and player movement a much smoother appearance, whereas selecting Fidelity will try to make everything in the world look as nice as possible but the frame rate can drop as a result to make movement and scrolling a bit more stuttery at times.

If you're trying to decide between the Performance or Fidelity Graphics Quality settings in Lego Horizon Adventures, then the main thing to consider is the size and specifications of the screen you're playing on. If your display is 32 inches or smaller, or doesn't support a 4K UHD signal, then it's unlikely you're going to see much improvement with the Fidelity option and you should use Performance. However, with a larger screen that supports 4K and other enhancements such as HDR, selecting Fidelity can unlock the full potential of your display.

Remember, if you're still unsure of which is best for your set up, then you can pause the game at any point and switch between the two Graphics Quality settings under the 'Video' tab of the Options.

