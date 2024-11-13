How to get Lego Horizon Adventures Gold Bricks

Lego Horizon Adventures Gold Bricks are the key to your progress through the game, as they unlock everything from new upgrades for your characters to fresh building plots that are used to expand and customize your village. Unlike some previous Lego outings, these special bricks are not hidden collectibles that need to be discovered, however in the absence of any Lego Horizon Adventures cheats you will need to earn them all legitimately to keep moving forward. If you want to know the best ways to increase your collection of these shiny blocks, then here's how to get Gold Bricks in Lego Horizon Adventures.

Earn Gold Bricks in Lego Horizon Adventures by completing story quests

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

The main way to earn Lego Horizon Adventures Gold Bricks is to work your way through the story, as you'll receive a Gold Brick for each quest you complete. You can track your progress for this on the screen above, which appears before you start and at the end of every story quest. As you need to interact with the Gold Brick to finish each quest, these items are unmissable so you don't need to worry about looking for them as you work through the story. As you earn more Gold Bricks you'll unlock additional Lego Horizon Adventures upgrades and plots to customize in your village, so make sure you check those regularly to take advantage of them when they become available.

Earn Gold Bricks in Lego Horizon Adventures by completing Community Jobs

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

You can also earn Lego Horizon Adventures Gold Bricks by completing Community Jobs, which are unlocked once you beat the fourth story quest titled 'Face To The Sun'. After that, you can interact with the community board in the middle of the village to see what Community Jobs are available, your current progress in them, and how many Gold Bricks you'll receive for completing each one. At first you'll only have access to one job, which involves eating at the Lego Horizon Adventures Feasting Table, but soon more will become available – keep an eye on the requirements for these jobs and factor them in to your quests, to speed up your progress through them to get more Gold Bricks.

