How to play Lego Horizon Adventures co-op with a friend

Using Lego Horizon Adventures co-op play can enhance the experience on your blocky journey, as it's more fun to explore the world together with a friend. Also, playing in couch or online co-op means that you can have two different characters active at once, so that the unique abilities of Aloy's companions are available to assist in combat and make taking down the machines easier. If you want to know more about setting this up and whether crossplay is supported, then here's how to play couch and online co-op in Lego Horizon Adventures.

How to play couch and online co-op in Lego Horizon Adventures

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

To play couch and online co-op in Lego Horizon Adventures you first need to complete the Prologue, which should only take around 15 minutes. Once unlocked, starting a session of couch co-op in Lego Horizon Adventures is as simple as connecting a second controller, and then following the prompt in the bottom right corner of the screen to jump in.

To play online co-op in Lego Horizon Adventures, pause the game and then select the 'Invite friend to Co-op Play' option in the menu. This will bring up a menu showing the friends on your system, and you can then select one to invite to join your game – once they accept your invite, they'll appear in the game alongside you. Note that to use online co-op, you'll need to have an active PlayStation Plus or Nintendo Online subscription if you're playing on PS5 or Nintendo Switch, otherwise you're restricted to couch co-op only.

Can you use Lego Horizon Adventures crossplay with other platforms?

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

According to the official FAQ, Lego Horizon Adventures does not support crossplay with other platforms. That means whether you're playing on PS5, Nintendo Switch, or PC, you'll only be able connect with friends who are also using the same format as you. If your friend is using a different platform to you, the only way you can play together is to meet up in person and use couch co-op.

