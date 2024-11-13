How to get the Lego Horizon Adventures Feasting Table

The Lego Horizon Adventures Feasting Table is key to completing 'Every Meal's a Banquet', the first Community Job you receive after unlocking the community board in the center of the village. The task set by Petra sounds simple enough – share a meal with the Nora to bring the community together – but a quick search around Mother's Heart reveals that there's no feasting table in sight. If you want to tick this assignment off your list then you need to take matters into your own hands and start building, so here's how to get the Feasting Table in Lego Horizon Adventures to complete that Community Job.

Where is the Feasting Table in Lego Horizon Adventures?

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

If you're looking to complete the 'Every Meal's a Banquet' Community Job at the top of the list, then you're probably wandering around your village trying to find the Feasting Table in Lego Horizon Adventures so you can eat at it. However, there's a reason why you can't find it – it doesn't actually exist yet! It's not super clear from the job description, but you need to build the Feasting Table before you can sit down for a meal, so let's look at how to do that.

(Image credit: Guerrilla Games)

First, you need to find a building plot to customize, and handily there's one just down the steps from the Community Board and to the right where you'll currently see chickens running around. Approach the blue stud on the ground and then follow the Customize prompt to open the Customize Plot menu, before selecting Yard and purchasing the Feast option for 350 studs. This will place the Lego Horizon Adventures Feasting Table next to the building, which you can then interact with to enjoy a hearty meal with the other villagers and complete the 'Every Meal's a Banquet' Community Job. Note that if any of these options are not available to you, then you may need to go and earn some more Lego Horizon Adventures Gold Bricks first to unlock them.

