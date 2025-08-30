Lego Batman devs have "never" adapted older movies, TV shows, and comics before, but Legacy of the Dark Knight will create "one definitive, essential, epic story of Batman"

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is bringing almost every era of the Caped Crusader together for one brick-busting-then-building game, which is something the Lego game developers have "never done before."

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight was announced earlier this month at Gamescom 2025, and it looks to be borrowing from the excellent Skywalker Saga - by that I mean it's chucking out references to the entire sweeping series non-stop and wildly experimenting with the Lego formula.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, strategic director Johnathan Smith explained that TT Games has "drawn upon decades of reference material and fantastic stories about Batman in movies, TV shows, comics and game, and brought them all together into one definitive, essential, epic story of Batman."

"So it's a fusion of all those iconic moments that you remember, laced and woven with deep cut references and our own humorous jokes, to bring the experience of becoming the Dark Knight to life for players. We draw upon them all, and we bring them together, and then we create one story that unifies and is essential."

Legacy of the Dark Knight's developers aren't creating this "fusion" with cutscenes and comedy alone, though. Lego Batman's combat is apparently entirely influenced by Rocksteady's Arkham games this time around, and Gotham City is now much more immersive than ever before thanks to tech created for the Skywalker Saga.

"We feel it's a huge privilege," Smith continued. "We feel we've got the richest amount of material to draw from, and we are so excited that no one's ever put all those pieces together in one experience with a video game. We can do that in a way that no one's ever seen or experienced before, with new technology and a really immersive Gotham city, with mechanics that progress the player experience to match the emotional journey of the character."

For more, check out the new games of 2025 and beyond.