Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is set in "a much more immersive city than we were ever able to do before" thanks to the tech built for The Skywalker Saga

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight was the biggest game announcement of Gamescom 2025, according to industry analyst Chris Dring, and frankly, I'm not surprised. While some may scoff and think "it's just another Lego game," Legacy of the Dark Knight looks super impressive, and the closest thing to a fifth Arkham game as we're going to get at this rate, with Rocksteady's games being a big inspiration for Lego Batman .

It's also the first Lego game from TT Games since 2022's Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which marked the biggest technical leap forward for the Lego series, transforming them from solid, family-friendly beat-'em-ups into a full-fledged third-person action game.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, the strategic director at TT Games, Jonathan Smith, explained how the big step forward with The Skywalker Saga was built upon for Batman. "We look at Batman from a perspective of everything we've done in the past, everything we achieved in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga," Smith explained, adding, "We have new opportunities because of new technology."

Lego Batman will also feature a full-blown open-world Gotham City, and while Lego has had open worlds before (and even an open-world Gotham), Smith says, "we now can build a much more immersive city than we were ever able to do before." He also claims that "The scale of this game is much bigger than the other titles we've made in the past."

I certainly didn't expect myself to be super excited for a Lego Batman game in this day and age. Still, everything I've seen from Legacy of the Dark Knight has sold me so far, even if there are apparently only seven playable characters .



