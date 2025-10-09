The much-anticipated Indiana Jones and the Great Circle New Game+ mode arrives on October 10, as part of the Anniversary Update to celebrate 15 years of development studio MachineGames. This was a community requested feature, allowing players to revisit their Indiana Jones and the Great Circle adventure while carrying over benefits from their initial playthrough, and as a bonus there's a new ending available for completing the story a second time. To find out more, here's everything you need to know about New Game+ in the Great Circle.

How to access New Game+ for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

(Image: © Bethesda)

To access New Game+ for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, you need to have completed the main story of the game, excluding The Order of the Giants DLC. Once you've achieved that, a New Game+ option will appear on the main menu, which you can select before choosing a Game Slot with a completed story playthrough in it. This will then guide you through New Game+ set up, and the developers suggest you consider increasing your Indiana Jones and the Great Circle difficulty for this playthrough as you'll be powered up from the beginning.

So, the important question is – what carries over to a playthrough of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on New Game+? Well, you'll start with all of the Adventure Books you've collected and unlocked last time, along with any unspent Adventure Points left over from your previous playthrough. You'll also bring all of the local currency and Medicine Bottles you had before, for an instant boost to get you going.

There's also one more big benefit to New Game+ mode, as if you complete the story again on this setting then you'll unlock a brand new ending sequence, which will kick in after the credit have rolled. We won't spoil what this is, but if you're a completionist then you'll surely want to check it out!

