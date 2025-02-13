If you were wondering where the new Death Stranding 2 trailer was yesterday, it looks like Hideo Kojima is still working on it
While yesterday's State of Play was airing, Kojima teased on social media that he was "editing"
If you'd asked me before yesterday's PlayStation State of Play what I thought was going to show up, I'd have rather confidently guessed Death Stranding 2: On the Beach might have made an appearance based on some recent hints. However, it was a no-show. Thankfully for me, it looks like director Hideo Kojima may have already given us the reason why.
Just last week, Death Stranding 2 got rated in South Korea shortly after Kojima took to Twitter and hinted he was editing a certain something containing the text "a Hideo Kojima game" in some video editing software. Mysterious. Not long after that, he outright posted 10 seconds of new Death Stranding 2 footage online, which seemed to be a longer version of one of the scenes from last January's trailer, while stating: "Main sound mixing with London."
Needless to say, the director was working on something that looked very Death Stranding 2 trailer-shaped, and after the State of Play showcase was announced, it seemed like the two could have been related. Alas, no. If you were watching the showcase as it happened, you might have missed the fact that about 15 minutes into the stream, Kojima took to Twitter once more, posting more pictures of the "Hideo Kojima game" in his editing software, while simply stating: "Editing." Clearly, whatever he was doing wasn't actually finished before the State of Play started.
Editing🎥🎬 pic.twitter.com/4hAEb3vS0rFebruary 12, 2025
So then, when are we going to see the next trailer? It doesn't appear that it's going to be imminent – a new photo of him posted just an hour ago shows him using his editing software once more. The director is set to appear at SXSW in Texas on March 9 for a Death Stranding 2 panel, so perhaps there's a chance he's preparing something for that? Either way, we can definitely look forward to hearing some more details about the game at that point.
Electric guitar battles are cool, but Death Stranding 2's real secret weapon? The fear of slipping down a sandy dune.
