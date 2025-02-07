Hideo Kojima quietly reveals 10 seconds of new Death Stranding 2 footage as what looks like the next trailer goes to "main sound mixing"

I sure wasn't expecting Hideo Kojima to just casually drop some new Death Stranding 2: On the Beach footage on Twitter here on a random Friday, but he's gone and done exactly that. It looks like the new trailer we've all been waiting for is inching ever closer.

This is an extended version of a scene we previously saw in the State of Play trailer last January, where Sam and Fragile are discussing a mysterious benefactor who Sam doesn't trust. "We've both been used and lied to before, it's true," Fragile responds in this extended cut. "But as long as they keep up their end, I won't pry."

Main sound mixing with London🎥 pic.twitter.com/VnT94DUef8February 7, 2025

I've seen some discussion from fans that Fragile's face model might be improved from its previous presentation throughout the clip, more closely matching actor Léa Seydoux's actual appearance, but it's a bit tough to tell in this grainy, off-screen presentation.

Kojima notes that this is part of "main sound mixing with London," which seems to effectively confirm previous speculation that he's been teasing a new Death Stranding 2 trailer on social media over the past few days. There have been various rumblings about a new PlayStation State of Play event in the near future, and that'd certainly be a solid place to debut the next look at Death Stranding 2.

The previous Death Stranding 2 trailer noted that the game was set to launch in 2025. Here's hoping the next trailer reconfirms that window and narrows it down just a little.

Death Stranding 2 actors are finishing filming and getting gifts from Hideo Kojima, but "the game still remains in development," so don't expect it out any time soon.