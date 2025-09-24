How to find the Watcher at the Edge in Silksong

The Watcher at the Edge in Silksong is a secret boss fight that the vast majority of players will never find, as it's a hidden encounter deep in the Sands of Karak that requires a special ability to even get at all. The Watcher isn't one of the hardest fights in Hollow Knight Silksong, comparatively speaking, but it's definitely the best concealed. Fortunately, I'll lay out the Watcher at the Edge's location, as well as the reward for victory if you want to consider it.

Silksong Watcher at the Edge location

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

The Watcher at the Edge in Silksong is in the West Sands of Karak, but won't be accessible the first time you get there. Instead, you'll need to reach Silksong Act 3 (our guide will show you how) and progress through the story to the point where you unlock the Super Jump, aka the Silk Soar, down in the Abyss.

(Image credit: Team Cherry)

To reach the Sands of Karak, head to the Silksong Blasted Steps fast travel point and take the West path to the Sands above. Once in that region, head to the spot marked on the map and use the image below as a reference point, and trigger the Super Jump. You'll go straight up through the ceiling to a new, hidden area. From there, head West into an open space and you'll find the Watcher at the Edge. Though a dormant statue at first, playing the Needolin will trigger the boss fight.

Defeating the Watcher at the Edge gets you the Grey Memento as a reward, which is simply an object you can place in your Silksong Bellhart home, assuming you've unlocked it.

