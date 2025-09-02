Former Assassin's Creed director who also worked on Arkham Origins joins Rocksteady, sparking more hopes for a new Batman game

Rocksteady has hired a former Assassin's Creed director, who just so happened to work on Batman Arkham Origins, leading to speculation that a new Batman game is on the way.

The best Batman games of all time are undoubtedly the Arkham series. Even as someone who did not like Arkham Knight, it's hard to really fault those games. But Arkham Knight was 10 years ago, and since then, we've gotten two multiplayer-focused games from Arkham developers with Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, so Batman's gaming career hasn't been too hot as of late.

And while Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight looks like it'll fill the Arkham void somewhat, there have been rumours that Rocksteady is looking to return to the series after Suicide Squad's performance. There could be good news for the series on the horizon, as a recent hire at Rocksteady (who developed Arkham Asylum, City, and Knight) is turning some heads.

As noticed by Tech4Gamers, game developer Bill Money (which is a sick name), who previously was a game director at Ubisoft Singapore on Assassin's Creed titles, and before that worked on Batman Arkham Origins at Warner Bros. Games Montreal, has updated his LinkedIn with his new job as Game Director at Rocksteady.

According to Tech4Gamers, the job listing for this role mentioned "Design leadership and experience across multiple genres, particularly Third-Person Action, Melee Brawlers, and Open World Traversal games," which sure sounds like things that happen in the Batman: Arkham series. And given Money's previous work on Arkham Origins, some are putting two and two together to suggest that Rocksteady may return to the Arkham series.

Although it could just as easily be another DC IP, and we'll be playing a Rocksteady game based on Superman, Crazy-Quilt, Harley Quinn, or – the Arkham universe's greatest character – Man in a few years' time.

