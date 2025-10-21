You'll ask Pandora questions in Bloodlines 2 as part of an investigation. The catch being you're using Mask of a Thousand Faces, a vampire ability that makes you appear as someone she trusts without actually knowing who that is. So, get a question wrong and she'll stop talking. Because there are a few options, and you'll have to talk to her several times, you can find yourself getting cut off on multiple occasions before you chance on the right questions and get everything you need. I've been through the whole process, so to save you time here are all the right questions to ask Pandora in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.

How to question Pandora in Bloodlines 2

You'll find Pandora at the Makom Bar in a back room after talking to Fletcher who owns the place. She won't tell you anything initially and you'll 'hit a wall'. At this point you'll have to use the Mask of a Thousand Faces ability to disguise yourself, and then carefully ask Pandora the right questions to avoid breaking the illusion.

The right questions to ask Pandora in Bloodlines 2 are:

1. Welcome daughter of the night.

2. I am everything you've dreamed of.

3. You have word from your sire?

4. What do you know of me?

5. What was that about shared pain?

6. Tell me of your sire?

7. Tell me of your embrace?

8. So how are you finding unlife?

9. You realise your heart is beating?

10. Blessings of Darkness be upon you.

I've highlighted the first three questions as, from what I can tell, those are the only ones you need to get right. When you ask for word from her sire you'll generate a new lead. After that it looks like all the other questions are optional and can be asked in any order, although just to be safe I've recorded all the ones I asked to complete the interrogation.

Once you've spoken to Fletcher again you'll need to use a different ability, Skry the Soul, to get information out of Patrick the doorman. However, you can't really fail this time, you just need to ask about the limo to proceed.

