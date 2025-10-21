The short and easy answer here is that you can give Benny to whoever you want, as it ultimately makes no noticeable difference. While it will respectively please and upset either side depending on who gets him, it doesn't seem to make much difference to anything outside of dialogue.

Without any spoilers, whether you give Benny to Katsumi or Ryong, the next section will play out largely the same, and the same events will happen. Either way Ryong will make the same decisions, with some slightly altered dialogue. And you'll still run into Anarchs that will attack you on sight as you explore the city. You'll also find Katsumi on the map after making the choice, with a mission for you, whichever way you go.

Ultimately, by the end of the game, nothing tangible really seems to come from the choice. Benny just disappears and things play out the same way whatever you do. Unlike when you have to get the right questions with Pandora in Bloodlines 2, you can't 'fail' this if you make a wrong choice. People are pleased or angry about what you do, but there's no real gameplay or story difference.

