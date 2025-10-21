Who should you give Benny to in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2?
You have to choose between Katsumi and Ryong when you catch Benny, but who should you give him to?
You'll have to choose who to give Benny to in Bloodlines 2, deciding to hand him to Ryong or Katsumi after he's gone on a rampage killing thin-bloods. It feels like a choice to weigh up, as Ryong is Prince of Seattle, technically the ruler of the city. While Katsumi governs the Anarchs, a large and angry group of vampires outside traditional rule.
This feels like a big decision to make, as both Ryong and Katsumi are big players and important vampires you really don't want to upset. They also both make very good points - Ryong is in charge, and wants to maintain control by dealing with Benny as her runaway Sheriff. While Katsumi on the other hand, makes a strong case that the thin-blood Anarchs are extremely unhappy about Benny's killing spree and handing him over to her might stop a war. So, who should you give Benny to in Bloodlines 2?
Should you give Benny to Ryong or Katsumi in Bloodlines 2?
The short and easy answer here is that you can give Benny to whoever you want, as it ultimately makes no noticeable difference. While it will respectively please and upset either side depending on who gets him, it doesn't seem to make much difference to anything outside of dialogue.
Without any spoilers, whether you give Benny to Katsumi or Ryong, the next section will play out largely the same, and the same events will happen. Either way Ryong will make the same decisions, with some slightly altered dialogue. And you'll still run into Anarchs that will attack you on sight as you explore the city. You'll also find Katsumi on the map after making the choice, with a mission for you, whichever way you go.
Ultimately, by the end of the game, nothing tangible really seems to come from the choice. Benny just disappears and things play out the same way whatever you do. Unlike when you have to get the right questions with Pandora in Bloodlines 2, you can't 'fail' this if you make a wrong choice. People are pleased or angry about what you do, but there's no real gameplay or story difference.
