Elden Ring patch 1.13.2 buffs some Spirit Ash Summons for the second time in as many weeks

Elden Ring patch 1.13.2 is out now, and it's buffed Spirit Ash Summons that weren't necessarily receiving the attack power and damage negation increases they should've been.

Update 1.13.2, which is technically listed as a hotfix, but does require a manual download from all Elden Ring players on all platforms, launched earlier today, August 8. Chiefly, the update "fixed a bug where summoned spirits were not correctly receiving the attack power and damage negation increase effect from Revered Spirit Ash Blessing," a crucial aspect of Shadow of the Erdtree.

A calibration update has been released for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree.Update notes are available here: https://t.co/nH96UJaD9HThank you for your support and passion. pic.twitter.com/WnAqmIswNIAugust 8, 2024

What's curious about this remedy is that, just over a week ago, Elden Ring patch 1.13 buffed Spirit Ash summons so they would no longer stagger as easily in the heat of combat. Some Spirit Ash Summons even received health and attack power buffs, to the point where they became absolute units and effectively turned into boss-slaying machines, capable of taking down huge foes entirely on their own.

The new patch, version 1.13.2, doesn't make clear whether this new increase to Spirit Ash Summon health and damage negation improves upon patch 1.13 or brings other Spirit Ash Summons up to par with those that were previously buffed. Either way, it's pretty much a win-win scenario for anyone summoning allies to boss fights no matter how you cut it.

In other news for today's update, some Spirit Ash Summons have also had their statistics fixed. These include the Warhawk, Spider Scorpion, Bigmouth Imp, Gravebird, Stormhawk Deenh, Banished Knight Engval, Fire Knight, Hilde, Battlemage Hugues, Depraved Perfumer Carmaan, Blackflame Monk Amon, Demi-Human Swordsman Yosh, Cleanrot Knight Finlay, and the Nightmaiden and Swordstress.

