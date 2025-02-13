Elden Ring Nightreign pre-order guide: where to buy the standard, deluxe and collectors editions

There may still be no signs of a Bloodborne remaster on the horizon, but souls fans aren't entirely at a loss as Elden Ring Nightreign pre-orders have started flooding online shelves. While there's still a while to wait until the Elden Ring spin-off launches later this year, you can pick up copies of the game for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/Xbox One in the US and the UK - and there's also a standard, deluxe, and fancy collector's edition up for grabs.



In the US, we recommend sticking with retailers like Best Buy for your pre-order needs. While the site only has the standard versions of the co-op souls game, you can grab yourself a free $10 digital gift card with every pre-order. In the UK, Amazon not only has the standard and deluxe pre-orders at the ready, but also copies of the Europe exclusive 'Seekers Edition' which includes a steelbook case. Plus, if you're a Prime member you'll be able to make use of the free shipping as well.



Elden Ring Nightreign officially launches on May 30, 2025 at $39.99 / £34.99. The standard and collector's editions of the game are planned to launch on the same day, costing $54.99 / £49.99 and $199 / £169.99 respectively.

Elden Ring Nightreign pre-orders in the US

Elden Ring Nightreign | $10 gift card | $39.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy has their Elden Ring Nightreign pre-orders up and running for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, where you can grab a physical version of the game and even grab a free $10 gift card in the process.

Elden Ring Nightreign | $39.99 at Amazon

Amazon is also leading the way with Elden Ring Nightreign pre-orders and has both the standard and dexlue editions of the game available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. If you're a Prime member, you'll also be able to benefit from free shipping too.

Elden Ring Nightreign | GameStop Pro membership | $34.99 at GameStop

GameStop has Elden Ring Nightreign pre-orders up for both the standard and deluxe editions. Whether you prefer to play on the PS5 or Xbox Series X, the US retailer has you covered with physical pre-order copies available for both platforms. The pre-order will also gain you a free GameStop Pro membership.

Elden Ring Nightreign | Check Stock at Walmart

Walmart is a bit behind other US retailers and hasn't yet popped up any Elden Ring Nightreign pre-orders. Usually, we'd expect to see pre-orders go upat the same time as Best Buy, but there are still no listings for the upcoming game. We'll be sure to keep you notified when that changes.

Elden Ring Nightreign pre-orders in the UK

Elden Ring Nightreign | £34.99 at Amazon

Amazon not only has both the standard and deluxe versions of Elden Ring Nightreign available to pre-order for UK fans but also the 'Seekers Edition; which includes the deluxe goodies as well as an exclusive steel book case.

Elden Ring Nightreign | Check stock at Very

Very is one of the more underrated UK retailers for games, but sadly there's no signs of Elden Ring Nightreign to be found on the site quite yet. We'll be sure to keep you updated the second any versions of the game make an appearance.

Elden Ring Nightreign | £34.95 at The Game Collection

One of the best places to pick up games in the UK, this retailer is loaded up with not just the standard and deluxe editions, but you can grab the Elden Ring Nightreign Collector's Edition for £179.95 at The Game Collection for PC, PS5 and Xbox platforms. Ordering from The Game Collection will also net you their 'pre-order price promise' and an extra £10 worth of reward points if you go with the Seeker and Collector Editions.

Elden Ring Nightreign | Check stock at Argos

Argos is still a big name amongst UK retailers, but sadly pre-orders for Elden Ring Nightreign have yet to make an appearance on the site. The second that changes we'll be sure to keep you notified.

FAQ

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

When is the Elden Ring Nightreign release date? Elden Ring Nighreign is set to release on May 30, 2025. Originally revealed during the Game Awards last December, Bandai Namco announced that you can expect the new Elden Ring spin-off later this year where it will be available on PS5, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

What is the Elden Ring Nightreign price? The standard edition of Elden Ring Nightreign will cost $39.99 / £34.99. Meanwhile, the deluxe edition will cost $54.99 / £49.99 and includes a digital artbook, mini soundtrack, and access to future DLC.



The collector's edition will be available through the Bandai Namco online store and will cost $199.99 / £169.99 and includes the game along with a 9.8 inch Wylder statue, steel book, 8 themed tarot cards, 40-page hardback artbook, and a digital soundtrack download code.



Exclusive to European retailers, the 'Seekers Edition' is also available to pre-order for £54.99. This version of the game features the same content as the deluxe edition, however, the base comes in an exclusive steelbook case.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco/FromSoftware)

Is there an Elden Ring Nightreign Collector's Edition? There is an Elden Ring Nightreign Collector's Edition available for $199.99 / £169.99, which includes the game, DLC (which is currently in development), Figurine of Wylder (25cm - crafted by Pure Arts), steelbook, 8 nightfarer cards, exclusive hardback artbook, and a digital soundtrack code.



Like with most Bandai Namco releases, the Elden Ring Nightreign collector's games is available through the official Bandai Namco website. Pre-orders will be open from April, 2025. In the UK, however, both Amazon and The Game Collection have listings for the Collector's Edition at £179.99, if you don't want to wait.



There's also a faithful 1:1 scale replica of the character Wylder’s original headgear on the Bandai Namco site. However, this is purely a display piece and doesn't come with any versions of the game.

Is there an Elden Ring Nightreign demo? There is not currently an Elden Ring Nightreign demo, however, FromSoftware is running a series of network tests starting from February 14 and running up until February 17.



Registration for these network tests closed on January 20, so there is currently no way to sign up if you haven't already been selected.

Is there an Elden Ring Nightreign pre-order bonus? Yes, if you pre-order any version of Elden Ring Nightreign you can get access to a bonus 'It's Raining' gesture to use in-game. If you miss out on this pre-order bonus, Bandai Namco does state on its official website that "the player can also obtain this later in the game."

