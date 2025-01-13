How to play the Elden Ring Nightreign beta

The Elden Ring Nightreign beta gives players the opportunity to visit Limveld and take on a constantly shifting environment well ahead of the official release. While access to this playtest isn't guaranteed and is also currently limited to certain platforms, the only way to secure a chance of early access to Elden Ring Nightreign is to complete the registration process by January 20. To help with that, we've got details of how to sign up for the Elden Ring Nightreign beta, and when it will be running for those who are granted access.

When is the Elden Ring Nightreign beta?

The Elden Ring Nightreign beta will run over five separate sessions, but each of these will be limited to just three hours so you won't be able to stay online for extended periods if you get access. Each of these playtests will be available to selected PS5 and Xbox Series players only, so those on PC, PS4, and Xbox One will need to wait and see if future opportunities are added. The dates and times for the Elden Ring Nightreign technical test are as follows:

February 14, 2025 3am-6am PST / 6am-9am EST / 11am-2pm GMT 7pm-10pm PST / 10pm-1am EST / 3am-6am GMT (February 15)

February 15, 2025 11am-2pm PST / 2pm-5pm EST / 7pm-10pm GMT

February 16, 2025 3am-6am PST / 6am-9am EST / 11am-2pm GMT 7pm-10pm PST / 10pm-1am EST / 3am-6am GMT (February 17)



How to access the Elden Ring Nightreign beta

To access the Elden Ring Nightreign beta, you need to register by signing up on the official website, creating a Bandai Namco account in the process if you don't already have one. Currently this technical test is only available on PS5 and Xbox Series, though Steam was also briefly shown when the registration first launched so PC may be added as an option in the future. Registration is open until January 20, so don't delay signing up or you may miss your chance to take part.

Do note that registering for the playtest does not guarantee access, so you'll have to wait and see if you get chosen to participate. It's also worth mentioning that while you don't need a PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Core subscription to take part in the Elden Ring Nightreign beta, you will need one to play the full version online when it launches later in 2025.

What's included in the Elden Ring Nightreign beta?

We have very little information so far about what will be included in the Elden Ring Nightreign beta, other than the official description of the network test which states that "selected testers play a portion of the game prior to the full game launch". In the final release, three players will team up over three days in-game to get ready for a final boss battle, while fighting a mini-boss at the end of each day – so it's possible that the technical test could be limited to a single in-game day, with or without the mini-boss at the end, though it's unlikely that the final boss will be seen at this stage.

That's everything we know about the Elden Ring Nightreign beta for now, but check back later as we'll be adding new information as it is announced.

