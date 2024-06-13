Diablo 4 gets a PTR server for Season 5, hot off Season 4's widely popular PTR that changed the RPG's loot system for the better
Blizzard finally commits to another PTR
Blizzard has provided an update on Diablo 4 Season 4's mid-season patch, and has also outlined the upcoming Season 5 Public Test Realm.
Over on the Blizzard forums, the Diablo 4 development team published a note saying that it wanted to "provide some clarity and updates" on aspects after the Diablo 4 DLC, Vessel of Hatred, announced its release date last week. Specifically, this is relating to more immediate additions for Diablo 4, including the upcoming Season 4 mid-season patch, and the Season 5 PTR.
"As you all know, mid-season patches include a ton of significant updates to the game related to class balance and more," the forum post reads, adding that the full mid-season patch notes will be dropping tomorrow, June 14. Blizzard usually does a livestream to address players with each mid-season patch, but this time the next catch up is delayed slightly to the following week on Friday, June 21.
This is so Blizzard can tackle the upcoming Season 5 PTR. The current Season 4 was the first Diablo 4 Season to get a PTR server, simply because it was so big, but in the weeks following, Blizzard was pretty non-committal on whether there would be any other PTR servers for successive seasons. The original Season 4 PTR patch notes were 10,000 words long, so there's plenty to tackle here.
"Originally we had our mid-season update coming after this PTR concluded, but we agreed releasing the mid-season update prior to the PTR would be better for all players," Blizzard continues. "Why is that? Well, the Season 5 PTR would have some of these changes coming with the mid-season update, and we didn’t want to create any type of whiplash for players as they go from finishing the PTR back to Season 4."
Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred is the action-RPG's debut expansion, and it'll be out later this year on October 8. Right now though, Diablo 4 pets have just debuted in the game thanks to a new update, and they sort of tie into the upcoming expansion - you can get more pets by pre-ordering the DLC.
Diablo Immortal gave the Diablo 4 devs the confidence to build a new class that isn't "a classic archetype of the D&D world" with the Spiritborn.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.