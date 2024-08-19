Black Myth: Wukong release time – the countdown to the new action RPG is on

With less than 24 hours to go, the countdown to the Black Myth: Wukong release time is well and truly on. It's on like Wukong, some might say.

The action RPG will be released for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, though fans on Team Green will have to wait. Black Myth: Wukong developer Game Science previously announced that the upcoming port would be delayed until "it meets our quality standards."

For the rest of you, it looks like you're getting a grand retelling of the classical Chinese novel Journey to the West, all wrapped up in a slick action RPG. We gave the game a four-star score in our Black Myth: Wukong review, calling it a "great action RPG that feels like God of War for Chinese mythology."

"With strong combat and a fascinating world that mostly rewards exploration, Black Myth: Wukong is a fun action RPG that feels like the modern God of War games viewed through the lens of Chinese mythology," we say. Lofty praise, indeed. No wonder the Steam feedback tool alone amassed more than 60,000 players on Steam.

Next up is the Black Myth: Wukong release time itself. The action RPG is already available to pre-load across PC and PS5 so you'll want to do that first and foremost, though you need only read on to find out when Black Myth: Wukong launches in your timezone.

Five days remain until reembarking on the Journey to the West!#BlackMythWukong Global Launch Schedule is now confirmed. Get ready to pack your bags for the westward journey ahead.Global release time: 10:00 AM UTC+8, August 20, 2024 (7:00 PM PDT, August 19, 2024) pic.twitter.com/rTBCVH6SOUAugust 15, 2024

Black Myth: Wukong release time

7pm PDT (August 19)

11pm EDT

3am BST (August 20)

4am CEST

Game Science confirms the unlock times on Twitter with a neat infographic, which you can see above if that's your preferred way of digesting information. This one is a simultaneous launch, too, so everyone gets to play at the same time – though that works out better for some than it does for others.

Black Myth: Wukong countdown

If you're looking for something Wukong-related to pass the time, you can read our full review above. That, or watch the final trailer, which showcases "never-seen-before combat gameplay" and cutscenes from its "actual PC version."

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Will it make our list of the best RPGs you can play? Only time will tell.