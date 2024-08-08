Black Myth: Wukong's final trailer showcases "never-seen-before combat gameplay" and cutscenes from its "actual PC version"

The final trailer for Black Myth: Wukong is upon us, and almost four years on from that initial reveal, it's looking even better than ever.

Game Science's Chinese mythology-inspired action RPG has felt like a long time coming, but it's finally launching on PC and PS5 on August 20 ( Xbox fans will unfortunately have to sit tight , with no Series X|S release date confirmed yet). The latest trailer showcases more fast, fluid, and "never-seen-before combat gameplay," tough foes we can expect to take on, and fresh looks at some of the stunning locations we'll soon be able to explore – from a frozen lake to an autumnal, wooded area. We also get given a peek at some story cutscenes and characters.

As Game Science writes on Twitter, excitingly, all of the footage showcased in the latest trailer is taken from "the actual PC version" of the game, which in theory should mean that what you see is what you get. You can take a look below.

Black Myth: Wukong - Final Trailer | Launching August 20, 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Despite allegations of sexist remarks being made by some individuals at Game Science, which surfaced last year via a report from IGN , Black Myth: Wukong has managed to hold the attention of many since its reveal. Even Hideo Kojima has expressed excitement about it, and in June said it's "been on my mind since I saw the first trailer about three years ago."

Based on hands-on previews of the game, the gameplay itself certainly sounds promising. GamesRadar+'s very own Austin Wood spent two hours playing Black Myth: Wukong during Summer Game Fest, and was full of praise for both its detailed visuals and satisfying movement, adding that it was "easily one of the best things at SGF."

Anyway, with Game Science confirming that its development is all wrapped up, "and the game will be released as scheduled," it's just a waiting game now – we'll soon find out if the action RPG will be able to meet expectations.

