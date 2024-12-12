After 48 hours and 729 deaths, Elden Ring sicko takes on the RPG's hardest challenge so far by beating the base game and DLC on NG+ 1,000 without getting hit once

Our favorite Elden Ring sicko - perhaps the Elden Ring sicko to rule all others - has just pulled off another unbelievable feat by becoming the world's first known person to complete New Game+ 1,000... with a Level 1 character... without being hit a single time. Yep, this is probably the world's hardest Elden Ring challenge so far, so you can all stop torturing yourselves to the top now, please.

YouTuber and Twitch streamer Skumnut has been trying to one-up himself with the toughest Elden Ring challenges you can think of ever since the game launched, publishing over 500 videos where he tries everything from beating the game without attacking once, or with enemies that are 500% faster than normal.

Skumnut already beat the base game on NG+ 1,000 eight months ago, before taking on the same challenge with Shadow of the Erdtree more recently. But he's just cranked up the difficulty and tackled both the base game and the DLC with the hardest ruleset imaginable.

"After 48 hours and 729 deaths, Elden Ring NG+1000 (uncapped infinite NG+ scaling) main game and DLC has been defeated at LEVEL 1," the streamer tweeted alongside his victorious final moments embedded below. "No hit every boss (it's the only way)."

After 48 hours and 729 deaths, Elden Ring NG+1000 (uncapped infinite NG+ scaling) main game and DLC has been defeated at LEVEL 1. No hit every boss (its the only way)The Climb. pic.twitter.com/UmnmrCMVBJDecember 11, 2024

Elden Ring's New Game+ works roughly the same as it does in other games - you restart with all your stats and gear intact, but all enemies hit harder and have higher health pools. The difficulty normally stops stacking once you reach the seventh New Game+, but Skumnut found a way around that with an 'Infinite New Game Plus' mod that just makes the already teeth-grindingly tough game even tougher. For context, the infamous Malenia usually has a total health pool of just over 33,000, but once you've stacked 1,000 NG+, she has more than a million health points.

Elden Ring challenges have been in my internet diet staple for ages now. I've loved watching brainwashed goldfish beat Shadow of the Erdtree and professional yappers speak the game to death, but after the ludicrous challenge above, let's all take a breather, okay? This can't be healthy.

Elden Ring director says FromSoftware isn’t “really considering” Elden Ring 2 right now, but he’s not ruling out more from The Lands Between in the future.