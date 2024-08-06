A real-life goldfish just beat Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree's final boss, and this one did it without committing credit card fraud

The goldfish who previously defeated the first phase of Elden Ring's Malenia fight has made a triumphant return, making Shadow of the Erdtree 's final boss look easy with a fin-tastic display of skill.

Our hero is Tortellini, a noble goldfish who belongs to content creator Eric 'PointCrow' Morino. PointCrow has already proved just how good his fish is at Elden Ring when given access to the right tools – with a unique setup, Tortellini is able to input controller commands simply by swimming around in his tank. Depending on where he swims to, he's able to 'press' different buttons, and he's now been able to defeat Promised Consort Radahn this way, too.

The whole effort was streamed on Twitch yesterday – PointCrow helps out his aquatic buddy a little by applying a few buffs from his Wondrous Physick and incantations like Golden Vow before heading into the arena, but then he hands over the reins. As you might expect, it still wasn't an easy win – in fact, the stream had been going for well over eight hours by the time he emerged victorious. But, thanks to a chain of excellent hits from dual-wielded, Hemorrhage-inducing Great Stars, as well as some nicely timed heals, Tortellini did it. "That's my goldfish! Let's go!" PointCrow shouts.

It's genuinely incredible to watch, and even though Tortellini might never grasp the true greatness of his achievement, I think it's safe to say that he's definitely the best aquatic Elden Ring player out there. Perhaps the biggest win of all is that he didn't commit credit card fraud during the process – something which, bafflingly, has happened in this niche subgenre of 'fish playing games for content' before.

The fraudster fish struck last year when YouTube content creator Mutekimaru Channel was using a very similar setup to allow their fish to play Pokemon Violet. After the RPG crashed, the fish was able to navigate its way over to the Nintendo Switch eShop, where it nonchalantly revealed some of its owner's credit card information before buying 500 Yen worth of eShop funds . Whoops. So, yeah, shoutout to Tortellini for not doing that.

