Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon adds to its cast

Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, has added four new actors to its cast.

Steve Toussaint (Small Axe), Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill), Eve Best (Nurse Jackie), and Sonoya Mizuno (Devs) have all been added to the cast, joining the likes of Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and Matt Smith.

Set around 300 years before the events of the original series, House of the Dragon will tell the story of House Targaryen and the Targaryen civil war that became known as the 'Dance of the Dragons'.

Toussaint will play Lord Corlys Velaryon, a powerful lord of House Velaryon (a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen) and the most notorious nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros with the world's largest navy. Ifans will play Otto Hightower, the loyal Hand of the King, while Best will be Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, a dragonrider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon.

Mizuno, meanwhile, will play Mysaria, a woman who arrived in Westeros with nothing, but rose through the ranks to become the most trusted ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne. Phew. We might need to start taking notes to keep track.

The 10-episode series is set to start filming sometime soon , with HBO aiming for a 2022 release date. Another prequel series , based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, is also in the early stages of development.