Game Critics Awards Best of E3 2019 winners: Here are the victors and nominees for every category

The list of E3 2019 games was long and good, and now the Game Critics Awards have narrowed down their picks for the Best of E3 2019 to 17 winners. More than 50 media and influencer outlets from around the world (including GamesRadar+) cast their votes for 48 products across multiple categories, and the Game Critics Awards are finally ready to share the results.
Before you start wondering where games like Marvel's Avengers and Halo Infinite are, part of the criteria for voting was that each game must have been playable for at least five minutes at the show. That also ruled out Cyberpunk 2077, though it still didn't leave empty-handed from the awards. Here are the nominees and winners for each category.
Best of Show
Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Winner)
Borderlands 3
Doom Eternal
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Outer Worlds
Watch Dogs: Legion
Best Original Game
The Outer Worlds (Winner)
12 Minutes
Bleeding Edge
Control
John Wick Hex
Best Console Game
Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Winner)
Luigi’s Mansion 3
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Watch Dogs: Legion
Best PC Game
Doom Eternal (Winner)
Borderlands 3
Control
The Outer Worlds
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Best VR/AR Game
Phantom: Covert Ops (Winner)
Asgard’s Wrath
Lone Echo II
Minecraft Earth
Sniper Elite VR
Best Hardware/Peripheral
Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Winner)
Sega Genesis Mini
Smach Z
Best Action Game
Doom Eternal (Winner)
Borderlands 3
Call of Duty Modern Warfare
Gears 5
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Best Action/Adventure
Watch Dogs: Legion (Winner)
Control
Luigi’s Mansion 3
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Best RPG
Final Fantasy 7 Remake (Winner)
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
Monster Hunter: World Iceborne
Pokemon Sword and Shield
The Outer Worlds
Best Racing Game
Crash Team Racing (Winner)
F1 2019
Forza Horizon 4: LEGO Speed Champions
GRID
Best Sports Game
eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 (Winner)
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Madden NFL 20
Roller Champions
Best Strategy Game
John Wick Hex (Winner)
Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition
Desperados 3
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Phoenix Point
Best Family/Social Game
Luigi's Mansion 3 (Winner)
Fall Guys
Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Minecraft Dungeons
Pokemon Sword and Shield
Best Online Multiplayer
Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Winner)
Bleeding Edge
Gears 5
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
Best Independent Game
12 Minutes (Winner)
Carrion
Fall Guys
John Wick Hex
Sayonara Wild Hearts
Best Ongoing Game
Destiny 2 (Winner)
Final Fantasy 14
Fortnite
Monster Hunter: World
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Special Commendations for Graphics
Cyberpunk 2077
