In just a few words, Chris Hemsworth immediately sells us on his Furiosa character – and he sounds like the perfect Mad Max villain

Yes, that is Chris Hemsworth terrorizing Anya Taylor-Joy’s Furiosa and the wider Wasteland in the new Furiosa trailer. He certainly looks the part and, in a new interview, the Thor actor has also given us a taste of what else to expect from Dementus in the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

Speaking at CCXP – and recorded by Collider’s Steven Weintraub – Hemsworth described his villain as a "complicated individual."

"He’s [a] violent, insane, brutal person that is born from the wasteland. He’s a product of his environment. There’s an intensity to him… he has been birthed into a space where it’s kill or be killed and he has learned to rule with an iron fist. There’s a charisma to him and it’s a very manipulative charisma."

#furiosa takes place 45 years after the collapse and here’s #chrishemsworth talking about his kill or be killed character. pic.twitter.com/4bZh2NdQO4November 30, 2023 See more

If Hemsworth, who has recently starred in the likes of Thor: Love and Thunder and Extraction 2, sounds invigorated by the role in that video, it’s because he is.

The Australian actor recently told British GQ that working on Furiosa was "by far the best experience of my career, and something I feel the most proud of."

He continued, "It made me think, the work isn’t what’s exhausting, it’s what kind of work it is, and how invested I am in it and if it is challenging in the right ways."

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, directed by George Miller and starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Tom Burke, is set to race into cinemas on May 24, 2024.

