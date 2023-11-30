First Furiosa trailer introduces Anya Taylor-Joy's take on Imperator Furiosa

The Furiosa trailer is here, and it gives audiences the first proper look at Anya Taylor-Joy, as Imperator Furiosa.

The new trailer for the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel gives us a glimpse into Furiosa's origins as she's snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers by the Warlord Dementus. While Furiosa navigates life with Biker Horde, she does everything she can to survive her trials and return home through the Wasteland.

Up until now, Furiosa had been shrouded in a lot of secrecy, but the new trailer has unveiled some new details about the George Miller-directed film. Not only do we see Taylor-Joy in action, but we also see the rest of the star-studded cast in the short clip.

Alongside Taylor-Joy, the new movie stars Chris Hemsworth as Dementus and Nathan Jones as Rictus Erectus. Tom Burke, Angus Sampson, Quaden Bayles, Daniel Webber, and Lachy Hulme are all also in the cast. Charlize Theron, who plays Furiosa in the sequel, is not expected to return.

A new trailer isn't all we've seen up the upcoming spin-off either as Collider spotted the first still from the movie at the Warner Bros. booth at CCXP.

Previously speaking to Total Film about the film, Taylor-Joy called it "epic". "The main thing that George and I spoke about was that Fury Road is a road movie," Taylor-Joy told the Inside Total Film podcast. "You know, it takes place over, I think, three days: getting somewhere, and then turning around, and coming back. And this is an epic. This takes place over a long period of time, and you kind of get to know [Furiosa] better in that way. I love that character so much. That whole experience was mind-boggling, and George is the best. I hope that [people] enjoy it."

Furiosa is scheduled to race onto screens on May 24, 2024. For more new movies, check out our breakdown of all the upcoming movie release dates.