Anya Taylor-Joy calls Furiosa an "epic" as she breaks down Fury Road differences

Anya Taylor-Joy may be about to enter the Mushroom Kingdom as Princess Peach in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie, but her next project couldn't be more different.

The actor is set to take on the role of Furiosa in director George Miller's movie of the same name, a prequel to 2015's critically acclaimed Mad Max: Fury Road, in which she'll play a younger version of the character portrayed by Charlize Theron. Considering Furiosa and Fury Road heavily feature the same character – albeit at different points in her life – comparisons between the two seem inevitable. Taylor-Joy seems confident that they're different enough beasts, though.

"The main thing that George and I spoke about was that Fury Road is a road movie," Taylor-Joy tells the Inside Total Film podcast (opens in new tab). 'You know, it takes place over, I think, three days: getting somewhere, and then turning around, and coming back. And this is an epic. This takes place over a long period of time, and you kind of get to know [Furiosa] better in that way. I love that character so much. That whole experience was mind-boggling, and George is the best. I hope that [people] enjoy it."

For more from the full conversation with Taylor-Joy, check out the latest episode of the Inside Total Film podcast, available on:

Audioboom (opens in new tab)

Apple Podcasts (opens in new tab)

Spotify (opens in new tab)

Castbox (opens in new tab)

Deezer (opens in new tab)

Furiosa arrives May 24, 2024. In the meantime, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.