FromSoftware fans speculate over Armored Core again thanks to a job listing

A new FromSoftware job description makes mention of mechs, reigniting Armored Core speculation all over again.

Yesterday on September 26, Tech4Gamers (opens in new tab) first reported on a brand new job listing at FromSoftware (opens in new tab). The new job listing, which sees the Elden Ring developer seeking out a character artist, states that applicants would be in charge of mecha designs, as well as human creations.

It's not hard to see how FromSoftware fans have immediately sprung to speculating about an Armored Core game. The first Armored Core game was developed by FromSoftware all the way back in 1997, and would spawn a number of sequels and spin-offs, although the series never reached the international heights of the Dark Souls series, all developed after.

A report first claimed earlier this year in January that a new Armored Core game was in development at FromSoftware, and just a few days later, screenshots from the supposed game leaked online. If FromSoftware really is making a return to the mecha series, they're not doing a very good job of keeping it a secret, especially given the new job listing.

This return to FromSoftware's mecha past isn't quite as sudden as you might think. The developer resurrected Metal Wolf Chaos in 2019 with a new remaster, bringing back the old 2004 game for a brand new audience on modern systems. For FromSoftware historians, revisiting the seemingly-forgotten game was a treat, but it might've also been paving the way for a new venture into Armored Core.

Head over to our new games 2022 guide for a full look at all the titles we've got to look forward to throughout the rest of the year.