A sci-fi show with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating just got renewed for a new season

Foundation is coming back for a third season as the Apple TV Plus epic gets a long-awaited renewal. The rich sci-fi show is based on the novels by Isaac Asimov and follows the thousand-year saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles working to try and save the Galactic Empire.

Starring Lee Pace, Jared Harris, and Leah Harvey, the drama returned for a second season earlier in 2023. And while its first season had landed generally favorable reviews, the second season beat expectations to land a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Per Deadline, showrunner David S. Goyer shared his thoughts on the show's season 3 renewal. "I’m thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling Asimov’s pioneering galactic saga," he said in a statement. "This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Giganticus."

The show has already spanned several centuries, and it looks like season 3 will be no different, taking the story to new dramatic heights. Among the cast expected to return, alongside Harris, Pace, and Harvey, are Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk, Laura Birn as Eto Demerzel, and Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn.

Apple TV Plus has plenty of other great sci-fi shows as well, including Silo and Severance, both of which are expected to return in 2024 at some point. For more, here are our round-up of the best Apple TV Plus shows to stream right now.