All Fortnite Winterfest Presents for 2022

Fortnite Winterfest Presents for 2022 can be found inside the returning Cozy Lodge, and you’ll be able to open one of the 14 gifts a day to get some exclusive, festive items for free. If you’re after a particular item in Fortnite, we’ve got a full list of what’s contained in each wrapped box, from gliders to music packs. Unwrap the 13 main presents and you’ll be able to open up the 14th box being cradled by a sleeping Guff to get the new Sled Ready Guff skin. Here’s what’s inside all the Fortnite Winterfest presents.

What's inside all the Fortnite Winterfest Presents in 2022:

Guff Gringle outfit (Image credit: Epic Games) As well as the Sled Ready Guff outfit, you can also get the Fortnite Guff Gringle by logging into Fortnite with the Epic Games Launcher

Thanks to Fortnite leaker and datahacker HYPEX (opens in new tab), we now know what every single Cozy Lodge gift is for Fortnite Winterfest 2022. Use the list and images below to help you decide which free gifts you want to unlock first. Remember, you can only open one present in Fortnite Cozy Lodge per day, but that doesn’t mean you’ve got to play Fortnite 14 days in a row to unlock everything. Thankfully, the Winterfest event runs until January 3, 2023, so you’ve got plenty of chances to miss a day.



Be aware that the two outfits available – Arctic Abeline and Sled Ready Guff – can only be opened after certain other presents have been unwrapped too. The Arctic Abeline box can only be opened once you’ve opened the seven other boxes that surround it, and the present next to Guff can only be opened after the other 13 Winterfest Presents have been opened, making it the last item you can unlock. Here are the contents of all 14 presents:

Red box with a green bow: Slushy Sneak Wrap Flat, square present with a gold bow: Rip & Tar (2016) Doom Music Pack Rectangular, green box with a blue bow: Boom Bauble Emoticon Small, silver box with a red bow: Season’s Guffings Spray Gold, rectangular box with a red bow: Sledgecracker Pickaxe Purple box with a yellow bow: Lil’ Prancer Emote Tall, gold box with a green bow: Har-Har-Har! Glider Tall, green box with a red bow: Arctic Adeline Outfit

Tall, purple box behind Jonesy: Wintry Whirligig Glider Tall, silver box with a blue bow: Fa-La-La-Llama Back Bling Red box with a green bow: Gringle Gift Wrap Purple box with a white bow: When the Wind Blows and Fracture Music Packs Blue, rectangular box with a yellow bow: Ribbon Trail Contrail

